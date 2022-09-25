Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 450.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 68.7% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

Shares of AG opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.46. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $14.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.0061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.26%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

