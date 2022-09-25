Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Takes Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at $42,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Price Performance

BCE opened at $45.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.74. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.719 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.10.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

