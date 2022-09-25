Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Takes Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2022

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at $42,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Price Performance

BCE opened at $45.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.74. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.719 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.10.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.