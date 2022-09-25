Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.13, for a total value of 10,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,939,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.01, for a total value of 10,020.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.35, for a total value of 12,700.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.12, for a total value of 12,240.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.73, for a total value of 13,460.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.67, for a total value of 15,340.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.49, for a total value of 14,980.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.35, for a total value of 14,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.51, for a total value of 15,020.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total value of 14,000.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.83, for a total value of 13,660.00.

Backblaze Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 5.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 7.28. The stock has a market cap of $159.77 million and a PE ratio of -3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Backblaze, Inc. has a one year low of 4.81 and a one year high of 36.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the second quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

