Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 202 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MHK opened at $93.07 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.46 and a 1-year high of $199.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.63 and a 200 day moving average of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

