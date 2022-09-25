605 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Bought by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 61.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI stock opened at $122.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.50. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $160.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.