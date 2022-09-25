Giles Woodgate Purchases 12,207 Shares of GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) Stock

GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI – Get Rating) insider Giles Woodgate acquired 12,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$10,986.30 ($7,682.73).

Giles Woodgate also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GDI Property Group alerts:

On Friday, September 16th, Giles Woodgate acquired 37,793 shares of GDI Property Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$34,013.70 ($23,785.80).

On Wednesday, August 24th, Giles Woodgate acquired 100,000 shares of GDI Property Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$91,500.00 ($63,986.01).

GDI Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.39.

GDI Property Group Company Profile

GDI Property Group (GDI) is an ASX listed property owner and fund manager. We have a proud history of delivering strong returns to investors for over 25 years. Our Board and employees are passionate about property and about funds management. We aim to continue to grow the wealth of our investors, provide exceptional accommodation to our customers and be a highly respected brand in our community.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.