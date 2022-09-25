Nicholas Smedley Purchases 400,000 Shares of AD1 Holdings Limited (ASX:AD1) Stock

AD1 Holdings Limited (ASX:AD1 – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Smedley acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$10,400.00 ($7,272.73).
AD1 Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
About AD1
