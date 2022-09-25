ACG Wealth Invests $38,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $63.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

