Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of eBay by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of eBay to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.01. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

