Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $92,000 Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NNN. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

Insider Activity at National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NNN opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $48.90.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 129.41%.

National Retail Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Stories

