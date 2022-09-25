Activest Wealth Management Buys 1,241 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,836 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.4% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 25,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.1% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, David J Yvars Group boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,575 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $125.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.17 and a 200-day moving average of $184.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.57 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

