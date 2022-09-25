Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.65.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $87,681.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,361.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $56,576.55. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $87,681.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,361.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $512,228. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of S opened at $24.79 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

