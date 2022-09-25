Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 500 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 7.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $360,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 133.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 9.8% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.24.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $57.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 824.40, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.72. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.