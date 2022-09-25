NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Lannebo Fonder AB

Lannebo Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.2% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after purchasing an additional 964,349 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $125.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.77. The firm has a market cap of $311.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.57 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

