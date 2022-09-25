Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 5,007 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.9% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 47,572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $125.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $122.57 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $311.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.