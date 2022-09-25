Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Acquired by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIP has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $39.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 0.74. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

