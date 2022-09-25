Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $89,000 Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 1,279.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

LUMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

