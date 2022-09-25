Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Holdings Cut by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $91.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average of $96.83. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $111.30.

