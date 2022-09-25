McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 797 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 667.4% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1,003.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 257.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

USXF stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $39.91.

