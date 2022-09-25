McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $294,000 Investment in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 457,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 246,310 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $659,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,347,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $14.47 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

