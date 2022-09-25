HB Wealth Management LLC Has $858,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,814 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $113.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.38. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $110.78 and a one year high of $167.91.

