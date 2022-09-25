Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,832.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,557.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,600.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,477.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,950.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.