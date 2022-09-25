HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,843 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $856,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,436 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,883,000 after purchasing an additional 35,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average is $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

