HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 86,470 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SSB stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $93.34.

SouthState Increases Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 30.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 92,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,046.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 92,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,046.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,587,729.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,491.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,714,798 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

About SouthState

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

