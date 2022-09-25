HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 648 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 153.8% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 3,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $201,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in S&P Global by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 22.8% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in S&P Global by 47.9% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

Shares of SPGI opened at $317.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

