IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 3,502 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DFS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.88.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $93.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.