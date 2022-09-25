HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 270 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 56,307 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $957,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,112 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS opened at $65.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.