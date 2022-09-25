Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $275.50

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $275.50 and last traded at $278.06, with a volume of 14286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.83 and its 200-day moving average is $311.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6,798.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,676,000 after acquiring an additional 214,348 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,762,000 after acquiring an additional 61,751 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $20,161,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,428,000 after acquiring an additional 49,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,403,000 after acquiring an additional 48,758 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

