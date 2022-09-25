Insider Buying: Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Director Acquires $19,750.00 in Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) Director Devin Ignatius Murphy acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

NYSE:AIRC opened at $39.64 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 127.20% and a return on equity of 47.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,135,000 after acquiring an additional 54,551 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 22.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 211,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 38,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,244,000 after acquiring an additional 507,999 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $5,150,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 50,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

