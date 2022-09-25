Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Down 10.3%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) fell 10.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.84 and last traded at $14.87. 45,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 852,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on PARR. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Par Pacific to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
Par Pacific Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Par Pacific (PARR)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.