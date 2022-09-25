iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $112.15

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $112.15 and last traded at $112.20, with a volume of 42501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.71.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.44.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVY. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,536,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after acquiring an additional 757,966 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.