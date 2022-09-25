SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $58.60

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.60 and last traded at $58.60, with a volume of 415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.61.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average of $65.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 903,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,270,000 after purchasing an additional 38,275 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 594,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,269,000 after purchasing an additional 232,066 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

