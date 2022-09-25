Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) fell 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.16. 10,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 232,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STOK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 12.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

