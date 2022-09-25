CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 684,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 4,122,756 shares.The stock last traded at $2.28 and had previously closed at $2.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut CEMIG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

CEMIG Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CEMIG Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CEMIG ( NYSE:CIG Get Rating ) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,845 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Further Reading

