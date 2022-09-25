CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 684,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 4,122,756 shares.The stock last traded at $2.28 and had previously closed at $2.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet cut CEMIG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
CEMIG Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.59.
CEMIG Company Profile
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMIG (CIG)
