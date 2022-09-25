Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.23

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 19192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.38) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.00.

Prudential Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Prudential

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

In other Prudential news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prudential

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Articles

