FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.61

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.61 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 3406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

FARO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.02. The stock has a market cap of $533.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,528,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,350,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,636,000 after purchasing an additional 192,104 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,309,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 180,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 105,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 102,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

