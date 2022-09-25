Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.47

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.47 and last traded at $33.49, with a volume of 47475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $618,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,588.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

