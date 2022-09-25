David J. Field Buys 49,175 Shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Stock

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) CEO David J. Field acquired 49,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $20,161.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,944,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,199.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEARCA AUD opened at $0.40 on Friday. Audacy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $58.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Audacy by 18.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 53,512 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Audacy by 528.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 569,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 478,889 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Audacy by 20.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,174,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 372,175 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Audacy by 188.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 194,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUD. B. Riley downgraded Audacy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Audacy from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Audacy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

