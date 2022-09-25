Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.80

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 40575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

Chesapeake Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$128.00 million and a P/E ratio of -20.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.59. The company has a current ratio of 21.33, a quick ratio of 21.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Chesapeake Gold

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and technology company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of gold and silver deposits in North and Central America. The company also explores for zinc ores. The company's flagship project is the Metates project, which comprises 12 mineral concessions totaling 4,261 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

