Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 473159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Klondike Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.45 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 116 square kilometers located in South Eastern British Columbia.

