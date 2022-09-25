EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.49. 95,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,908,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.37.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQRX. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,464,000. Nextech Invest AG bought a new position in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,902,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EQRx by 764.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,481,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,202 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP bought a new position in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,805,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQRx in the first quarter worth approximately $13,021,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

