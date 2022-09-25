Northern Right Capital Managem Buys 6,088 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $12,480.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,361,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,891,271.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 7,375 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $15,118.75.

On Monday, September 12th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 6,365 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $13,048.25.

On Friday, September 9th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 8,153 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $16,713.65.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 15,877 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $32,071.54.

On Friday, August 12th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 41,120 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $82,240.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 4,144 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $8,453.76.

On Monday, August 8th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 7,233 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $14,610.66.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 3,658 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $7,242.84.

On Monday, July 18th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 3,282 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $6,564.00.

Great Elm Group Stock Performance

GEG opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Great Elm Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Group

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

