Nerissa Kreher Sells 939 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) insider Nerissa Kreher sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $14,169.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,604.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nerissa Kreher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Nerissa Kreher sold 3,341 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $50,382.28.

On Thursday, September 15th, Nerissa Kreher sold 106 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,591.06.

On Friday, September 9th, Nerissa Kreher sold 800 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $12,056.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of TRDA stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $473.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

