Northern Right Capital Managem Buys 7,375 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $15,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,368,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,390.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 6,088 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $12,480.40.

On Monday, September 12th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 6,365 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $13,048.25.

On Friday, September 9th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 8,153 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $16,713.65.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 15,877 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $32,071.54.

On Friday, August 12th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 41,120 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,240.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 4,144 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $8,453.76.

On Monday, August 8th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 7,233 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,610.66.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 3,658 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $7,242.84.

On Monday, July 18th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 3,282 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,564.00.

Great Elm Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEG opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Great Elm Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Elm Group

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Further Reading

