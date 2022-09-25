Denis Joseph Larocque Buys 2,000 Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Stock

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDIGet Rating) Senior Officer Denis Joseph Larocque bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 74,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$571,917.50.

Denis Joseph Larocque also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 13th, Denis Joseph Larocque bought 1,600 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,640.00.
  • On Friday, July 8th, Denis Joseph Larocque bought 2,000 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,720.00.

Major Drilling Group International Price Performance

MDI stock opened at C$7.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$637.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.53 and a 12-month high of C$12.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

