Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Sells $14,326.87 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $14,326.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,956,540.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 29th, Adam David Sachs sold 16,450 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $63,003.50.
- On Thursday, August 25th, Adam David Sachs sold 3,840 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $15,859.20.
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Adam David Sachs sold 1,902 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $7,531.92.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $41,577.43.
- On Monday, June 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $39,085.05.
Vicarious Surgical Trading Down 3.2 %
Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $439.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $15.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.
Institutional Trading of Vicarious Surgical
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,592,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 27,950 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,104,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,037,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 442.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 601,889 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vicarious Surgical by 606.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 368,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
