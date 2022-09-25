Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) General Counsel Sells 1,560 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $17,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 261,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,193. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Thorngate-Gottlund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 8,115 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $102,167.85.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 5,945 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $76,987.75.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 1,560 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $23,088.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 333.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRDO. Bank of America reduced their price target on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

