James Salter Code Buys 2,000 Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Stock

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) Senior Officer James Salter Code purchased 2,000 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$614,501.55.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:DBM opened at C$6.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$526.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.84.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$870.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$866.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

DBM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Featured Articles

