Michael Hexner Buys 10,000 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) Director Michael Hexner purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,990.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Hexner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heritage Global alerts:

On Monday, September 19th, Michael Hexner purchased 1,325 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,067.00.

Heritage Global Stock Up 4.5 %

Heritage Global stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 13.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heritage Global by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Global by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 89,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 41,713 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Global by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Global by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 146,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter worth $2,233,000. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Global

(Get Rating)

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.