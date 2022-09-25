HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 306,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after purchasing an additional 135,140 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

HSIC opened at $67.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.45 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.41.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

